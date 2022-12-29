Tottenham Hotspur managing director of football Fabio Paratici is an admirer of Monaco right-back Vanderson, but might have to fork out a sizeable amount to sign the player in January, according to football.london.

Antonio Conte is thought to be keen to refresh his wing-back options and Paratici will be tasked with trying to meet the manager’s demands.

Spurs are aware of Monaco man Vanderson, who could fit the bill in north London.

Recruitment chief Paratici is a fan of the 21-year-old Brazilian, but signing him from Monaco in January is likely to be difficult.

Monaco have Vanderson locked down on a long term deal and are unlikely to be keen on letting him depart mid-season.

Tottenham are expected to be active in the January transfer market with an attacker and the wing-back positions being their two priorities.

Conte will want to make sure he ends the January window with a squad he feels can secure a top four finish in the Premier League.

Vanderson only joined Monaco in January 2022, switching to the club from Brazilian outfit Gremio.