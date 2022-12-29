Sao Paulo remain keen on signing Lucas Moura from Tottenham Hotspur and the player also has an interest in joining the Brazilian side, with talks taking place over a deal.

Attacker Lucas came through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo before being taken to Europe by Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs landed Lucas in 2018, but his time in north London may be nearing an end with no talks on a new contract and limited game time.

Sao Paulo want to bring Lucas back to the club and have held talks over doing so, according to Brazilian outlet Lance!, with the attacker himself also expressing his appetite for the switch.

However, any move happening imminently is unlikely as Lucas remains under contract at Tottenham.

It is suggested that any move back to Sao Paulo for Lucas will take time to happen.

Lucas, due to turn 31 years old in the summer, has missed a chunk of the season through injury, but when fit has only accumulated 90 minutes of Premier League football this term.

The Brazilian has clocked over 200 appearances for Tottenham and will be hoping to force himself back into the mix under Antonio Conte in the new year.

He remains attached to Sao Paulo and they could be his destination of choice when he does depart Spurs.