Hearts are continuing to work on a swoop to snap up Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday, with the Scottish club waiting for news from the Owls, according to the Edinburgh News.

Paterson came through the youth ranks at Hearts before heading south of the border to sign for Cardiff City in 2017.

Sheffield Wednesday signed the 28-year-old in 2020 and he remained at the club following their relegation from the Championship into League One.

Hearts want to re-sign Paterson in the January transfer window and are continuing to work on a move to do so.

They are currently waiting to hear from Sheffield Wednesday over whether he will be allowed to leave Hillsborough in January and, if so, what terms would be needed.

Hearts could sign Paterson either on loan or on a permanent deal.

The striker has had limited game time under Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday this term with just 600 minutes of action in League One.

Paterson netted twice in the Owls’ EFL Trophy group stage, scoring against Burton Albion and Leicester City’s Under-21 side.