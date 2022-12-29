AZ Alkmaar coach Pascal Jansen has described Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo as a ‘diamond’ and has expressed his confidence about seeing the 23-year-old amaze everyone at Anfield.

The Reds agreed a deal to sign the Dutch star from PSV earlier this week for a fee in the region of an initial £37m.

Jansen, who saw the youngster develop while he was in charge of PSV’s youth team, assured the Reds that they have made an amazing signing with the winger.

According to the 49-year-old, Gakpo’s quality came to light even when he was playing his football with PSV’s Under-15 team.

Jansen also tipped Gakpo to succeed at Anfield and thinks he can become a superb striker.

“Gakpo is a diamond”, Jansen told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I met him in the Under 15s at PSV and already in the Academy, he shone with his immense quality.

“At just 23 he was one of the stars of the Dutch league and in Qatar, with the national team, he was exceptional.

“At Klopp’s Liverpool he will amaze everyone: he can become a spectacular striker ”.

Gakpo had been a target for multiple Premier League clubs, with Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United being one of them.

He caught the attention of the football world with his performance for the Netherlands team in the World Cup where he managed to find the back of the net three times in five matches.