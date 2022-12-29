The father of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s has insisted that he cannot divulge which clubs have been in contact with him for his son, amidst interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The midfielder’s starring role in Argentina’s World Cup win has led to speculation that he could move on from Brighton in the winter transfer.

Graham Potter wants to reunite with the midfielder at Chelsea and Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who have also been keeping tabs on him.

Juventus are interested in the Argentina international but his father, Carlos Mac Allister, stressed that he cannot divulge any details about his son’s future at the moment.

He stressed that a decision will be taken on Alexis’ future following discussions with Brighton as his son still respects the club who gave them the opportunity to move to Europe.

Carlos refused to divulge names of clubs who have been in contact with him over his son’s future.

He told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I can only say that together with the club we will analyse the offers we will receive and then we will decide what will happen with Alexis’ future.

“He is doing very well in England and is grateful to Brighton as they gave him the chance to come to Europe.

“However, neither can we provide a price nor can we say who called us.

“We don’t want to give any information that could prejudice imminent negotiations if any.”

It remains to be seen whether Brighton can convince the player to stay on for the rest of the season and wait for a move in the summer.