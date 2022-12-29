Former Leeds United star Simon Walton has insisted that the Whites are staring at another season of struggle if they do not bring in proper reinforcements in the January transfer window.

A 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City on Wednesday left Leeds 15th in the league table with just two points separating them from the teams in the relegation zone.

With a tough away trip against Newcastle to come this weekend, some are raising questions over the future of Jesse Marsh at Elland Road amid suggestions his job is likely to come under pressure if results do not improve soon.

Walton believes it is too early to take a call on the American’s future and while he admitted that he has not done great until now, the Leeds boss has not underperformed massively as well.

However, the former Leeds star is sure that the club are badly in need of reinforcements in the winter window.

The former White believes a poor winter window could mean another season of struggle for Leeds.

Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds: “In terms of management, I am not sure [Marsch should be sacked], it is still early in the season.

“We have had some tough games.

“Is he passing the test with flying colours? No, but is he massively failing amidst calling for his head? No, probably not.

“Investment? Without a shadow of a doubt, we need reinforcements in January.

“We need a bit of help or it will be a struggle from now until the end of the season again.”

Leeds have lost their last two league games in a row after back-to-back victories and are desperate to get back on track in the coming days.