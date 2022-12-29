Inter are plotting to offer a long-term contract to Newcastle United target Marcus Thuram in order to beat the competition for his signature, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 25-year-old striker is in the final six months of his contract and is widely expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer next summer.

He is not expected to sign a new deal with Gladbach and several big clubs are lining up offers to sign him at the end of the season.

A host of Premier League sides have been linked with Thuram, including Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who could have European football to offer for next season.

Inter have also been interested but they are now preparing to make a concrete move for him.

The Serie A giants are planning to propose a five-year contract to convince the forward to move to the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri see a great opportunity to bring in a striker of great quality without a transfer fee next summer.

But the competition for his signature is set to be stiff as clubs such as Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also interested.

Thuram will look to consider all the offers on a table before making an informed choice on his next club in the coming months.