Former Leeds United star Simon Walton is of the view that Jesse Marsch does not know his best eleven but stressed that most of the players are not doing enough to be a certainty in the team as well.

Leeds were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at Elland Road on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

They are 15th in the league table and are perilously close to getting dragged into the relegation quagmire again this season.

There are question marks over Marsch’s future and some of the Leeds fans have stressed that the manager does not know his best starting eleven yet.

Walton conceded that the Leeds boss might not know his best eleven but feels most of the players have not done enough to make themselves one of the first names on the American’s team sheets.

The former White insisted that Marsch did make some poor decisions during the defeat against Manchester City but stressed that players need to take the blame as well as they are not pushing themselves into the best starting eleven picture as well.

Asked if Marsch knows his best eleven, Walton said on BBC Radio Leeds: “No, probably not.

“I am not sure anybody does.

“I don’t think there are eleven players who are putting themselves out there to be named in the best eleven.

“You live and die by the decisions that you make as a manager and some of them have certainly not paid off tonight.

“If you win, you are a hero and the decisions you made were correct but if you lose the decisions you made were wrong and everyone thinks you should be gone.

“That’s the life of a manager.

“It will be up for debate about the starting eleven but I am not sure there are eleven players who are putting themselves out there in front of us to pick them.”

Leeds will take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday before hosting West Ham in their first game of 2023 on 4th January.