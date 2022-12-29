Juventus will send scouts to watch Newcastle United linked Ivan Fresneda in action for Real Valladolid on Friday night, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Originally from the Real Madrid academy, Valladolid signed him in 2020 and he has gone from strength to strength with the Spanish club.

The 18-year-old right-back has established himself in the Valladolid first-team squad this season and has made four starts in the league.

His progess has piqued the interest of a few clubs and he is one of the young players Newcastle are considering snapping up in the winter window.

But it has been claimed that Juventus are also interested in snaring Fresneda away from Valladolid.

Juventus want to ramp up their monitoring of the young full-back and will send their scouts to watch him on Friday.

Valladolid will take on Real Madrid at home on Friday night and Fresneda is expected to feature against his former team.

The Italian giants want to see how the youngster reacts to playing against the European champions this week.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus consider making a move for the teenager in the winter window.