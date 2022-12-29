Leeds United believe that the cost of centre-backs is due to rocket in upcoming transfer windows, according to The Athletic.

The Whites recently raised some eyebrows when they locked down defender Diego Llorente to a new contract, despite the Spaniard’s impact in the Premier League being mixed.

They are also in the market for another centre-back and have an interest in Red Bull Salzburg man Max Wober.

Leeds are ready to act on a particular belief when it comes to shaping their central defensive options in the months ahead.

The Yorkshire giants have a belief that the price of centre-backs is about to go through the roof and want to make sure they are well stocked.

They also feel that the market change in the cost of centre-backs will make those that they do have more valuable.

And Robin Koch is poised to follow Llorente in penning a new Leeds deal.

At present Jesse Marsch’s side sit just two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League and have lost eight of their 15 matches so far.

The January transfer window is one Leeds are expected to be active in, with a left-back and striker key targets for the Yorkshire club.