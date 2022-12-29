Leeds United’s link with Villarreal left sided star Alfonso Pedraza has been played down, with the Spaniard not high on their list, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are expected to go out shopping for a left-back in January, with another option in the role needed by boss Jesse Marsch.

Junior Firpo has failed to impress Marsch, who has been forced to use centre-back Pascal Struijk in that role.

Signing a left-back would give Marsch the option to deploy Struijk in his preferred centre-back role in the second half of the season.

Leeds have been linked with Pedraza, a player that spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at the club.

The 26-year-old is well known to Leeds and it has been suggested he could fit the bill on the left side.

However, the possibility of a return is not something that is being discussed in the Leeds boardroom at present.

The Villarreal man is not high up on the list of director of football Orta, and it now remains to be seen who the Whites decide to sign eventually to perform the left-back’s role.