Liverpool are set to be careful about introducing new signing Cody Gakpo to the team, according to Sky Sports News.

The Reds completed a deal to sign the Dutch winger from PSV Eindhoven earlier this week, stunning many by moving at pace to land the World Cup star.

PSV bagged a fee worth £37m, which is a club record sale and Gakpo will now be plying his trade in the Premier League.

But it has been indicated that Liverpool fans might not see him making his debut against Brentford on 2nd January.

It has been claimed that Liverpool will take a cautious approach while introducing a fresh face to the squad.

The Merseyside giants will be treating him as a World Cup returnee who has had very little training time in the last week or so.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are looking to expose him to the first-team environment through training.

Any chance of him being involved in any competitive games over the coming days will be based on how he evolves during training sessions.

Liverpool believe that they have acquired a top-class attacker but will take their time to expose him to the hurly-burly of English football.