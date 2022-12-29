The loan terms for a deal to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix could put off Manchester United from trying to sign him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 23-year-old Portuguese forward wants to leave Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window after falling out with Diego Simeone.

The Spanish giants are also prepared to move him on and Chelsea are reportedly keen to move swiftly to sign Felix on loan with an option or obligation to buy.

Manchester United are also believed to be monitoring the Portugal international as they are in the market for a forward.

But it has been claimed that the proposed loan terms are likely to put Manchester United off any deal.

Funds are limited after heavy spending last summer and Erik ten Hag knew that following the last transfer window.

He wanted to sign Cody Gakpo but missed out on him to rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United are keen to do loan deals but a move for Felix is likely to be complicated.

Co-owner Avram Glazer, who often has a say on transfers, has been busy negotiating a potential sale of Manchester United.