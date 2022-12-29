Former Bundesliga hitman Jan Aage Fjortoft has cast doubt on claims that Liverpool target Jude Bellingham has prioritised a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Bellingham further boosted his standing at the World Cup in Qatar with his performances for England and is widely expected to be on the move from Dortmund in the summer.

Liverpool are keen to land Bellingham, but they are facing serious competition and it has been suggested in Spain that Bellingham favours a move to Real Madrid.

Ex-Bundesliga star Fjortoft is sceptical about such claims though and took to Twitter to write: “I would be very careful with those kind of speculations. [sic]

“Jude Bellingham is a very intelligent and polite man.

“No way he would start a process like this, stating his preferences.

“He will sit down with his club Dortmund and then we will see what will happen.”

Bellingham is expected to cost over €120m for any club wanting to snap him up from Dortmund, while the German side have also not lost hope of being able to keep hold of the midfielder for another year.

They are expected to soon hold talks with Bellingham to discuss his future.