Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he loved the fact that Liverpool’s pursuit of Cody Gakpo was kept under the radar until everything was done.

Liverpool paid a fee of £37m to complete the signing of the Netherlands winger from PSV Eindhoven this week.

He was widely expected to move to Manchester United in the winter window but the news of Liverpool’s move for him broke out only once a deal was more or less agreed upon between the two clubs.

Liverpool kept everything under wraps and surprised everyone by pulling off the swoop for Gakpo.

Klopp stressed that he would only like to discuss any more new signings with the board and admitted that he loved the fact that the deal for the Dutch winger was done under cover despite a number of people knowing about their pursuit.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference when asked whether he is expecting more signings: “I like very much what Pep [Lijnders] said – we discuss these things in the boardroom and not the press room.

“To bring in Cody the way we did is a really good sign.

“Quite a few people knew about it and nothing came out which is helpful.”

Klopp further revealed that Gakpo is more likely to get his debut for the Reds in an FA Cup game against Wolves on 7th January.