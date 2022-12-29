Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici is an admirer of Brazil winger Tete, who he feels can be slotted straight into Antonio Conte’s first-team, according to football.london.

The Lilywhites are expected to be active in the January transfer market with an attacker midfielder and a right-wing-back being their priorities.

Tete fits into the first category, having contributed towards nine goals in 14 appearances for French giants Lyon, where he is on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, newly-appointed Lyon coach Laurent Blanc has not guaranteed starts for the Brazilian and it is believed that the player could be made available in January.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is keen on having players that can fit into his team from the very outset and Paratici feels that Tete fits the bill.

Tottenham though are not expected to be the only club interested in Tete, with other Premier League sides keen.

Tete has represented Brazil at different youth levels and is currently a part of their Under-23 team.

He has been at Shakhtar Donetsk since 2019 and has managed 108 appearances for the Ukrainian giants, scoring 31 goals.