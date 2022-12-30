Erik ten Hag is happy to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing well and adding more depth to his Manchester United squad this season.

Wan-Bissaka played very little football in the first half of the season and has largely been expected to leave the club in January.

Crystal Palace are interested in taking him back and Wolves are also reportedly looking to take him to Molineux in the winter window.

However, in Diogo Dalot’s absence following the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka got his opportunity and he has impressed in Manchester United’s EFL Cup win over Burnley and the Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest.

Ten Hag pointed out that the defender did not get a chance in the first half of the season as he was mostly unavailable but admitted that the break did some good for him.

He is happy to see the right-back take his chance and play well in order to give him more options in his squad.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “First you have to be on the pitch and in the first half of the season he was either injured or ill so you don’t have a role in the squad.

“Break was good for him.

“Now he has played two games and is doing really well.

“We needed the competition in the squad.”

It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag decides to move Wan-Bissaka on next month given he might not get the funds to bring in a replacement.