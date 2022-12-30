Rangers manager Michael Beale believes that Monday’s game against Celtic will give him a good opportunity to assess where the Gers are.

Beale has been handed the daunting task of reeling in a Celtic side nine points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and many feel it might be mission impossible this season.

The Rangers boss is expected to add to his squad in the January transfer window, while the summer transfer window will also be key for the Ibrox club.

And Beale thinks that the meeting with rivals Celtic on Monday will give him a good idea of what he needs to do going forward.

“Really looking forward to it, a top derby and a privilege to be involved in it”, Beale, looking towards the game, told a press conference.

“It’s three points, it’s not one win and everything is rosy.

“At the moment, we have won the four games and done what we needed to do. As much as I want more they have got the wins.

“After the game, I’ll know exactly the job I need to do here”, Beale added.

Rangers have won all their four games under Beale so far and making it five by beating Celtic would send out a statement of intent.