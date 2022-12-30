Aston Villa have asked about Udinese winger Gerard Deulofeu as Unai Emery looks to add to his attacking options in the January transfer window.

Emery took over at Villa Park in early November and is looking to help Aston Villa to climb up the Premier League table in the new year.

He is expected to be backed in the market and Emery is keen on landing countryman Deulofeu.

The 28-year-old winger is on the books at Italian top flight outfit Udinese and, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Aston Villa have asked about him.

They are keen to see whether a deal can be done to take Deulofeu to Villa Park in January.

Emery is claimed to be a big admirer of the former Barcelona star and wants him to be taken to Villa.

Deulofeu has experience of English football, through spells at Everton and Watford.

The winger has made 15 appearances in Serie A for Udinese this season so far, scoring twice and providing six assists for his team-mates.