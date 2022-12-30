Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is the alternative Chelsea will consider signing if they fail to land Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, according to The Times.

Chelsea are leading an aggressive pursuit of Fernandez and are trying to push a deal through to land the Benfica star.

They are prepared to pay more than his €120m release clause but in a structured deal with favourable payment terms.

Benfica are insistent on getting the buyout clause in full and are prepared to dig in their heels in order to get their way after getting annoyed by Chelsea’s direct approach to the player’s camp.

Chelsea are still trying to work out a deal but the club are lining up alternative options as well.

And Fernandez’s Argentina team-mate and fellow World Cup winner Mac Allister is the other target Chelsea are looking at.

The Benfica star is still their priority but should they fail to land him, Chelsea want to sign the Brighton star.

Mac Allister also had a fine World Cup and Graham Potter would love to reunite with the Brighton star at Chelsea.

His father recently indicated that a few clubs have been in contact with him for his son but refused to divulge any more details.