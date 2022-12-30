Monza have joined the hunt for Josip Juranovic and are claimed to be dreaming of signing the Celtic defender.

Juranovic is in demand following his performances for Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar and he has been tipped to be sold by Celtic in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are considering swooping for the Croatian, while Barcelona and Torino are also potential destinations for the Bhoys star.

Now another side have entered the chase though in the form of Monza, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Monza were impressed with Juranovic in the World Cup and are now claimed to be dreaming of signing him in the window.

The Serie A side want to sign a right-back in January and have already started to probe a possible deal for Juranovic.

Monza are currently 14th in the Serie A table and it is unclear whether the move would appeal to Juranovic.

The club already have a Croatian on the books in the shape of forward Mirko Maric and it remains to be seen if Juranovic will join him soon.