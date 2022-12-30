Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has stressed that expectations on Cristian Romero will now increase after his role in Argentina winning the World Cup.

The 24-year-old centre-back was a constant in Argentina’s team as they went all the way and won the World Cup in Qatar earlier this month.

Romero played a starring role in his country winning the World Cup for the first time after 36 years but he is now back at his club.

The centre-back has returned to training with the rest of the Tottenham squad and Conte insisted that Romero has been completely focused on the job at hand despite coming back from the wild celebrations in Argentina.

He stressed that winning the World Cup is massive for any player but also pointed out that the expectations on Romero will also increase because of what he achieved in Qatar.

Conte said in a press conference: “From what I saw in last few days in training sessions, I have seen him with great focus and a great desire to come back and play for us.

“For sure I am really happy for him and it is important to have in our team two World Cup champions.

“But he has to know very well that now starts the more difficult period for him because the expectation is going to become high for him.

“For this reason, he has to work even more and continue to work.”

It remains to be seen whether Romero goes straight into the starting eleven when Tottenham host Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.