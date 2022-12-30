Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has admitted that his move to the Hornets is not going to plan, but he does have faith he made the right call in moving to Vicarage Road.

The Championship side swooped to snap Okoye up from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam in the 2022 January transfer window, then loaning him back to see out the season in the Netherlands.

The shot-stopper, who has been capped at international level by Nigeria, has not yet made a single Championship appearance for Watford this season.

He freely admits that the move is not working out as hoped on the playing side, but he is retaining belief that he made the right choice in joining Watford.

“Every goalkeeper who goes from the Netherlands to England has some problems at the start”, he told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“I was told that I would have the time and the space to adapt to a new level and a new competition, so that I can eventually make the move.

“Some things are different in England than in the Netherlands, just take the physical aspect.

“Sports wise, it has not worked out as I had hoped, but we are sticking to the plan.

“No, it is certainly not easy. It is quite tough, I have to tell you honestly.

“At Sparta, I played every week and now I’m on the bench. That was something I had to get used to.

“Then you come home with a different feeling than when you play every week, keep the balls out of the goal and get compliments, but that is also football and part of it.

“I am still 100 per cent behind my transfer because I did well in the Eredivisie and of course I could not stay with Sparta forever.

“I just keep working hard and want to show myself.”

Watford currently sit fifth in the Championship table as they aim for promotion back to the Premier League and Okoye is hoping they can do the job.

“We hope to be promoted with Watford to the Premier League. It’s going to be difficult, but we keep believing in it.”

Okoye has had one outing for Watford this term, in the EFL Cup against MK Dons.