Leeds United could sign defender Maximilian Wober on a deal which involves staggered payments for the transfer fee, with Red Bull Salzburg open to the idea, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Yorkshire giants are in the market for defensive reinforcements and believe that the price of centre-backs will soon skyrocket.

Salzburg defender Wober is firmly on the club’s radar and he is a player that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has previously worked with.

There have been question marks raised over how much money Leeds have to spend, but they could sign Wober on preferable terms.

It has been claimed that Salzburg would be open to Leeds paying for Wober over staggered payments.

Wober would cost a fee of £14m and Leeds could pay it off over a number of years.

That could suit Leeds as they try to balance the books and at the same time reinforce Marsch’s defensive options for the second half of the season.

Though primarily a central defender, Wober can operate as a left-back as well and could increase competition for Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk.