Southampton want to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson, but the Spanish side will demand £20m to let him go, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old earned his international debut for Senegal in the World Cup, playing for 16 minutes in their first group stage match against the Netherlands.

He has also gone on to become a first-team regular for Quique Setien’s Villareal side and has featured in 13 of the 14 league games they have played.

That has sparked interest in him with as many as three Premier League clubs monitoring the situation regarding the attacking midfielder.

Southampton boss Nathan Jones is keen on bringing Jackson to the Premier League, but it has been suggested Villarreal want £20m to sell.

Villarreal are under no pressure to sell given that they still have the player tied down until the summer of 2026.

Jackson has shown that he can contribute with goals, having already scored two in La Liga and one in the Europa Conference League.

Southampton sit bottom of the Premier League table and the January transfer window could be key for their hopes of survival under ex-Luton Town boss Jones.