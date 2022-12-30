Southampton boss Nathan Jones is to assess what options might be available in the transfer market before he recalls defender Jan Bednarek, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bednarek was loaned to Aston Villa when Steven Gerrard was at the helm at Villa Park and has started just one game so far in the season-long deal.

Southampton want to strengthen their defensive options in the January transfer window and bringing Bednarek back is an option.

However, Saints boss Jones wants to look at what options are available in the transfer market before he makes that decision.

He could push Southampton to bring in a new player rather than recall Bednarek.

Southampton sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just 12 points from 16 games and recently turned to former Luton Town boss Jones to save them.

They were turned over by Brighton on Boxing Day and are next due to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on New Year’s Eve.

The January transfer window will then swing open for business and it could be a pivotal period for Southampton.