Sunderland could lose the services of striker Ellis Simms as Frank Lampard has admitted he is considering taking him back to Everton.

Simms is currently on loan at the Stadium of Light from Everton and is a key part of Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland attacking force.

He started and scored in Sunderland’s impressive 4-1 win away at Wigan Athletic on Thursday evening in the Championship.

The Black Cats could though lose Simms as Lampard is strongly considering recalling him.

Everton are struggling to score goals this season and Lampard has noted Simms’ displays in the Championship.

He could opt to bring the goal-getter back to Goodison Park to boost his options.

Lampard was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo: “We have the ability to recall him and we are considering that. It will be my decision first and foremost.

“[It would be] to give us possibly other options in an attacking sense.

“I think Ellis has done well there, he has scored goals.”

Losing Simms would be a blow for Mowbray, who could then be forced into the transfer market in a bid to replace him.

Simms has found the back of the net seven times in 17 Championship outings this season, despite missing a chunk of the campaign through injury.