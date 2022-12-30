Nice midfielder Mario Lemina is keen to join Wolves, amid his club rejecting an offer from the Premier League side, according to the Daily Mail.

Wolves want to bring Lemina back to the Premier League and sent an offer of nearly €5m to Nice in an attempt to do a deal.

Nice were quick to reject the proposal, though Wolves are tipped to return with a fresh bid soon.

And in a boost for the Molineux outfit, it has emerged that Lemina is keen to make the move.

He is aware that joining Wolves would mean a significant increase on the wages he is currently taking home at Nice.

The 29-year-old has experience of the Premier League, having clocked 74 appearances in the division, and Wolves want him to help in their fight against the drop.

Lemina has clocked regular game time for Nice over the course of the season so far, including turning out in the Europa Conference League.

He has another 18 months remaining on his contract at Nice, having joined the French side in the summer of 2021.