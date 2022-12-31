Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Leeds United named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with high flying Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The Whites head into their final game of 2022 sitting just two points clear of the bottom three and boss Jesse Marsch will be desperate for a win to finish off the year.

Marsch remains without striker Patrick Bamford, who has had a groin issue, while Luis Sinisterra has a foot problem.

Leeds’ last encounter with Newcastle saw the Magpies grab a 1-0 win at Elland Road, while the last meeting at St James’ Park ended 1-1.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds today, while Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk form the back four.

Midfield sees Marsch opt for Adam Forshaw and Tyler Adams, while Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto support Rodrigo.

If the Leeds boss wants to shake things up then he has options to call for, including Marc Roca and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Forshaw, Adams, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Kristensen, Roca, Greenwood, Klich, Summerville, Gelhardt