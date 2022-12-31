Fixture: Manchester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Toffees are again struggling in the Premier League and worries of another scrap to avoid relegation are prominent in the minds of many fans.

Despite a full summer transfer window and a full pre-season, Frank Lampard has only led Everton to 14 points from 16 games, just one point clear of the drop zone.

They have also only managed to hit the back of the net on 12 occasions.

At Manchester City this afternoon, Lampard has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he names a five of Nathan Patterson, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and Alex Iwobi line up, while up top Demarai Gray supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil.

Everton Team vs Manchester City

Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre