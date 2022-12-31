Fixture: Newcastle United vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United team and substitutes for the visit of Leeds United to St James’ Park this afternoon.

The visitors arrive for the Premier League clash on the back of a 3-1 loss at home against Manchester City, while Newcastle warmed up for today’s game by beating Leicester City 3-0.

Leeds held Newcastle to a draw in the last meeting at St James’ Park, with the Magpies yet to beat the Whites at home since 2013.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has a calf injury and misses out today, while Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth remain out.

Nick Pope slots in between the sticks for Newcastle, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn are the back four.

Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff are in midfield, while Miguel Almiron and Joelinton support Chris Wood.

Howe has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United Team vs Leeds United

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wood

Substitutes: Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson