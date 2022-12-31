Serie A outfit Salernitana are still pushing to sign Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham but have identified an alternative in the form of Cher Ndour if they do not succeed.

The 20-year-old is currently on the fringes at Tottenham and could well welcome a move away in search of regular football.

He has suitors both in Italy and Spain, with La Liga side Sevilla also keen on having him.

Salernitana, on the other hand, have already initiated contact with Tottenham to push for a deal to take Sarr to Italy.

And, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, they are continuing to work on a swoop for Sarr, even if they have an alternative lined up.

Benfica starlet Ndour is one player they have targeted if Sarr does not arrive from Tottenham.

The youngster is yet to make his senior debut for the Portuguese giants but is a regular for the B team, for whom he has featured in 20 games so far.

Tottenham’s Senegal midfielder Sarr is yet to make his senior debut for Antonio Conte’s side, in spite of playing in the World Cup with Senegal.

He has a long-term contract with the Lilywhites running until the summer of 2026.