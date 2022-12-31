Valencia are interested in taking Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil back to Spain, but putting a deal in place could be complicated, it has been claimed.

Gil was bought from Sevilla at the start of the 2021/22 season, but has found life in London tough, with just 26 appearances under his belt in one-and-a-half years.

In between, he went out on loan to Valencia, notching up 17 appearances over the course of his five-month stay at the Mestalla.

He had been due to depart Tottenham for Valencia again in the summer, but Spurs blocked the move as they were unable to sign a replacement.

Valencia want Gil again but, according to Spanish outlet Deporte Valenciano, a deal looks complicated due to several factors.

The Spanish side would want Gil to arrive on an 18-month loan deal and with an option to buy.

However, the fee to make the move permanent would have to be something Valencia consider realistic, with something in between €25m and €30m mooted.

Gil would also have to accept a substantial salary reduction in order to sign for Valencia.

The player himself is keen on moving to Valencia though.

Tottenham, on the other hand, would need to look to find a replacement before sanctioning a move.