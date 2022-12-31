Former Benfica star Scott Minto has backed Darwin Nunez to become as scary as Erling Haaland and believes the Liverpool striker offers more on the pitch than the Norwegian.

Nunez seemed to be settling in at Liverpool before the World Cup break following his big money summer switch from Benfica.

The Uruguayan struggled at the start of the season, but got going before the break and looked more of a threat.

However, the striker has missed a number of chances since coming back from the World Cup break and the €100m price tag is coming under more scrutiny as a result.

Ex-Benfica man Minto stressed that Nunez is going to be as good and scary for Liverpool as Haaland is for Manchester City.

He pointed out that the Liverpool striker offers more to the team than Haaland does to Manchester City and backed him to get better for the Reds in the coming months and years.

Minto said on talkSPORT: “Look at what this guy is doing to defences. Speak to the guys who are playing against him. They will be saying ‘I don’t want be playing against him week in, week out’.

“This guy could be almost as scary as Erling Haaland himself.

“And actually, I think he does more in the game as well.

“I think Haaland is probably just told to stay up there, but Darwin Nunez has much more to his game where he drifts out to the left, is able to come and help defensively if need be, but he can also bully two defenders and get in behind with his pace.

“This guy is only going to get better and Liverpool fans will enjoy that very much indeed.”

Nunez has netted five goals for Liverpool in the Premier League so far this season, finding the back of the net against Fulham, Arsenal, West Ham United and Southampton.