PSV Eindhoven are monitoring the situation of new Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana and could approach the London-based club in order to seek a loan deal for him.

The Dutch giants are looking at possible reinforcements and are assessing a number of options to add to their attack.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Fofana, 20, from Norwegian club Molde for €10m, but it is unclear if he will slot straight into the first team.

And according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven are keeping a close eye on Fofana’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

They have taken no concrete steps, but could look to sign Fofana on loan.

The Ivory Coast international joined Molde in February last year and featured in 65 games for them making 34 goal contributions.

He was handed his international debut by the Ivory Coast in 2019 against Niger and has won three caps so far.

All eyes will be on what Chelsea boss Graham Potter chooses to do with Fofana and whether a loan might be on the table.