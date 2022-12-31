Alan Shearer believes that the Everton players removed any doubt about their commitment to Frank Lampard by performing the way they did against Manchester City on Saturday.

The relegation battlers made sure that they did not allow the Citizens to run away with the match, holding on to a 1-1 draw away from home after conceding in just the 24th minute.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated most of the match, enjoying 76 per cent possession though they failed to find the goal that would have decided the match.

Shearer was pleased with the performance of the Toffees, for whom, he felt it would have been easy to cave in after the first goal from the champions.

“Everton did really well”, Shearer said via the BBC.

“It would be easy for them being in the position they’re in and the pressure they’re under to cave when Manchester City scored.

“But they stuck together and put in a really gutsy performance.”

With that performance, the Everton players removed any doubt as to whether they are playing for Lampard, Shearer believes.

“Any doubts that they weren’t playing for the manager disappeared.”

The draw helped Everton climb one spot up the table, with them now being placed 16th, two points ahead of relegation battlers Wolves.