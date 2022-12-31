Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson believes that Michael Beale will have to come up with some tactical adjustments and make some sacrifices in order to beat Celtic, though he feels the necessity to have the right attitude.

The two Glasgow sides will meet each other on Monday in a Scottish Premiership game many feel Rangers need to win to stand any chance in the title race.

Having conceded as many as four goals the last time around, the Gers will look for a response under new boss Beale.

They will have a new manager in charge this time and Gers legend Ferguson stressed that the attitude must be right against Celtic.

Having seen Beale in charge of his first four matches at Ibrox, Ferguson believes that the 42-year-old will also know well that he might have to make some tactical changes against Celtic.

“I’m sure Beale will have the tactics board and the iPads out trying to devise the best system to deal with what Celtic will bring”, Ferguson wrote in his column for the Daily Record.

“And I’ll be fascinated to see what he comes up with because the manager will have to get his own strategy and tactics spot on.

“He’s a highly respected tactician and he’ll have seen enough from his first four games to know he might have to make a subtle tweak to his team and perhaps sacrifice something to add another layer of steel to his midfield.

“But I also realise all his work will count for nothing unless the attitude, energy and application of his players matches that of the guys in green and white shirts.”

Rangers currently trail leaders Celtic by nine points, a gap which could be cut down to six if they win at home on Monday.