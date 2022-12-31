Lorient are not interested in discussing the departure of Terem Moffi, who has emerged as a target for Premier League outfit Southampton.

Moffi has been in amazing form for his side this season, finding the back of the net ten times in 15 Ligue 1 games.

His form has not gone unnoticed and he is set to be in demand in the January transfer window, as a host of clubs look for extra firepower.

Lorient look set to face a fight to keep hold of Moffi, with Southampton looking at possibly taking him to the Premier League.

The Saints will need to convince Lorient though and, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 team are firmly opposed to selling.

Southampton have already contacted the French club in order to gather information about the player.

At present, Lorient have no interest in listening to offers for Moffi.

Moffi joined Lorient from Belgian top-flight club K.V. Kortrijk in October 2020 and has since featured in 87 games for them, making 40 goal contributions.

He has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2024 and has represented Nigeria at international level, with seven appearances for the Super Eagles.