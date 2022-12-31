Southampton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod in January, according to The Courier.

Dundee United have a rich history of developing young players and MacLeod is being looked upon as a bright prospect for the future.

At just 16 years old, MacLeod became the youngest player to make his first-team debut for Dundee United in February 2022.

He has since added one more appearance to his name, with the last one coming in the 3-0 win against Ross County on Wednesday.

Now there is interest in the Scottish from south of the border with both Southampton and Newcastle United tracking him.

Southampton have focused on signing young talents, while Newcastle are also looking to make sure they attract the top youngsters to the north east.

MacLeod signed his first professional deal with Dundee United in December 2021, and is contracted to stay at Tannadice until the summer of 2024.

All eyes will be on how Southampton and Newcastle look to progress their interest in the Scottish talent in the coming weeks.