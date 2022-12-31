Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman has claimed that the Reds are playing with fire at the moment and are likely to get caught out away from home.

Two own goals from Leicester City defender Wout Faes helped Liverpool to get a 2-1 win over the Foxes despite conceding an early goal.

Liverpool are now within touching distance of the Champions League spots and have won their last four Premier League games on the trot.

Their decision to play a high-line defence did allow Leicester to take an early lead on Friday night and McManaman conceded that they play that way in order to get the best out of their forwards.

But he stressed that given the situation they are in the league table, they are potentially playing with fire.

The former Red admitted that they could easily pay the price for such a tactic in their away trip to Brentford on Monday.

McManaman said on Premier League TV: “They freely admit to playing high up so that they can get their offensive players higher up the pitch, which is fine.

“But sooner or later, they are going to get caught.

“And when they are so many points behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and United, they can’t afford to drop any more points, they have to keep on rolling along.

“The fans will drag them forward at Anfield, but away from home at Brentford for instance, where they came up a cropper last year, that’s where they could struggle.”

A poor start to the season meant Liverpool’s good run of form is yet to help them break into the top four.