Sunderland are including two teenagers, in the shape of Chris Rigg and Tom Watson, in their squad for the New Year Day’s clash with Blackpool, according to the Daily Mail.

The Black Cats have suffered a blow ahead of their first game of 2023 with Everton having recalled striker Ellis Simms to Goodison Park.

Tony Mowbray is preparing his side for their meeting with Blackpool on Sunday as he tries to build on Sunderland’s 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic.

And with an eye on the future, Mowbray is including two highly rated young talents in the squad.

Sunderland’s two England youth internationals, Rigg, 15, and Watson,16, have been included in the squad for the Blackpool game.

Both players have clubs keen on landing them, with Newcastle United especially keen on signing Rigg.

It remains to be seen if either youngster will get on the pitch against Blackpool, but Sunderland are involving them in the first team environment.

Sunderland currently sit in a lofty fourth in the Championship table, just two points behind third placed Blackburn Rovers, as they eye a promotion bid.