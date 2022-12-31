Former Rangers star Richard Foster has admitted that watching Adam Devine lose his place in the team is tough, but stressed that Borna Barisic adds a different quality to the Gers.

With Barisic recovering from his World Cup efforts, Devine started the first three league games following the break and impressed at left-back.

However, the Croatian was back in the starting eleven in Rangers’ 3-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Foster admitted that he feels bad that Devine had to lose his place in the team once Barisic came back but believes it is okay to bring young players in and out of the team in order to avoid overexposing them.

The former Rangers star stressed that Barisic being a natural left-footer adds more to the attack than Devine did.

Foster said on the Go Radio Football Show: “You feel for young Adam Devine because he did so well when he came on.

“But with young players, you do need to bring them in and out so they don’t kind of burn themselves out.

“And obviously when you have got a natural left-footer there, it shows you the quality because he sets up a few goals.”

Barisic is expected to start when Rangers host Celtic in the Old Firm derby on Monday.