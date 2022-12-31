Michael Owen has insisted that David Moyes has got enough credit in his bank to buy him more time at West Ham United, but conceded that the pressure will only increase if results do not turn around soon.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford on Friday night means West Ham have now lost their last five Premier League games on the bounce.

They are just a place and a point above the relegation zone and Moyes is now under big pressure to get more out of his expensively assembled squad in the coming days.

The Hammers finished sixth and seventh in their last two seasons and Owen feels that should buy the Scotsman more time to turn things around at the London Stadium.

He also stressed that Moyes has proved before that he can get the Hammers going again and the club should learn from their past mistakes and not sack him at this moment.

But he admitted that not getting the best out of an expensive squad is a problem for the Scot and the pressure will only mount if results do not turn around soon enough.

Speaking post match, Owen said on Premier League TV: “It is worrying because it’s an expensive squad that he has assembled.

“They spent an awful lot of money again this summer, they have got some good players, and they are obviously underperforming but he has got the credit.

“In the last two seasons, they have come sixth and seventh so that’s not bad at all for West Ham.

“They had a brilliant European run as well and so that ought to buy him a lot of time.

“They have been here before West Ham and you got to be careful about what you wish for, you end up sacking your manager and bringing someone else and it gets worse.

“You know David Moyes can do the job, he has proven it many times before so I think for that reason he will get more time.

“But the pressure will mount.”

West Ham have a good opportunity to get some points on board in the coming weeks as their next three league fixtures are against Leeds United, Wolves and Everton.