Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has selected his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa in north London.

Spurs start 2023 sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, but know that victory today would take them back into the top four, above Manchester United.

Conte must make do without key midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who is due to undergo a scan on a muscle issue. Attackers Lucas Moura and Richarlison are also out, while Dejan Kulusevski is not in the squad.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Tottenham run out 4-0 winners at Villa Park, but today’s visitors have a new manager at the helm in ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Hugo Lloris is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Conte goes with a three of Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies.

In the wing-back positions, Conte chooses Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma are in midfield. Bryan Gil and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes then he has options to call for, including Eric Dier and Emerson Royal.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Lloris, Romero, Lenglet, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic, Gil, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Forster, Dier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson, Spence, Sarr, Skipp