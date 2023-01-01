Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has revealed there has been no progress on a new contract for goalkeeper Loris Karius.

The Magpies landed the former Liverpool shot-stopper on a free transfer and he penned a short term contract, which is due to expire this month.

Howe has been keen for Karius to extend his contract, having hailed him for his character, but there has been no progress on discussions to do so.

Asked about Karius, Howe was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette: “No current update, no. Nothing’s changed.”

The goalkeeper made his Newcastle debut over the World Cup break in a friendly against Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Questions over his future are only likely to increase given Newcastle have now recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United.

Dubravka was firmly out of favour at Old Trafford and Newcastle have chosen to bring him back to the north east.

It remains to be seen how Howe will now shape his goalkeeping options with Dubravka back at the club and whether a fresh departure might be on the cards for the shot-stopper this month.