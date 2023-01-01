Manchester United are the only English club who are in the running to land Newcastle United linked Marcus Thuram, it has been claimed in Germany.

Thuram has six months left on his Borussia Monchengladbach contract and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the club.

However, it has been claimed that he is not considering leaving Gladbach in the winter window as he has set his sights on becoming the top scorer in the Bundesliga this season.

He has attracted a huge amount of interest from several clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester United.

However, according to the German daily Bild, Manchester United are the only Premier League he would consider joining.

Newcastle appear out of the picture for Thuram, while he is also not interested in Arsenal or Aston Villa.

Thuram would only be interested in a move to the Premier League if it was to sign for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are interested in the Frenchman and are considering snapping him up on a free transfer.

Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are the other three clubs who are alive in the race to land the forward.