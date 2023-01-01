Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler is close to joining Championship side Blackpool on loan, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Reds snapped up Bowler from Blackpool in the summer transfer window and then sent him out on a loan stint to Olympiacos in Greece.

Bowler has found game time tough to come by in Greece though and his loan at Olympiacos will be cut short.

He will then head on loan back to former club Blackpool, for whom he made seven Championship appearances at the start of this season.

Bowler will be looking to quickly get back into the game time groove in a familiar environment.

Nottingham Forest are sure to keep tabs on how the 23-year-old performs back at Blackpool.

He links up with a side sitting inside the relegation zone in the Championship and who played out a 1-1 home draw with Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Blackpool are due to play host to Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup tie next weekend.