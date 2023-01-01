Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman is wanted by League Two club Mansfield Town in this month’s transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is keen to make additions during this month’s transfer window and his eyes have been drawn to the south coast for an option.

He is keen on snapping up right-back Freeman, who is out of favour under Danny Cowley at Portsmouth.

Freeman has made just one appearance in League One for Portsmouth so far this season and Clough is hoping Portsmouth will loan him out.

It is suggested that the defender could be keen on the move to Mansfield.

Freeman clocked 25 appearances for Portsmouth over the course of last season, but his game time has been severely limited in the current campaign.

In addition to one League One outing, the defender has played for Pompey in the EFL Trophy and the EFL Cup.

Mansfield currently sit sixth in the League Two table and Clough will be hoping Freeman can boost his side’s promotion bid.