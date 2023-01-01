Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted he will let the club know what he thinks about loan star Clement Lenglet, who Spurs could look to sign on a permanent basis.

Lenglet, who joined Tottenham from Barcelona last summer, has a loan contract with the London-based side that runs until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has since featured in nine Premier League and five Champions League games, as he looks to make his presence felt.

Now as Lenglet’s stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium approaches the half way mark, questions have arisen as to whether Tottenham will look to extend Lenglet’s stay beyond the end of the season.

Conte insists he is not aware of the details of Lenglet’s contract, but he will let the club know what he feels about the defender.

“I don’t know the situation about his contract”, Conte said at a press conference.

“I can make an evaluation from what I see in the training and on the pitch and I can give my opinion. Then it is down to the club.”

Assessing Lenglet as a player, Conte revealed that only a player of high quality can be at Barcelona for so many years.

“Clement is really good player.

“We are talking a player who played five years in Barcelona.

“When you play so many years in this type of club, it means you are a great player.”

The Tottenham boss revealed that he has been hugely impressed with Lenglet’s attitude, not least in training, where he always gives everything.

“He needed to put himself into a new challenge and when I spoke with him this summer, I was very clear with him, if you come with us and you deserve to play, you will play.

“I said I think you are a really good player with a good personality.

“I can tell you it was a big, big surprise for me in a positive way for his attitude, for his commitment, for his behaviour.

“He is not 100 per cent in the training session, he is 120 per cent if he starts or if he doesn’t start.

“We are talking about a really good player and our choice was really good.”

Lenglet will be looking to help Tottenham to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season and then secure a permanent stay in north London.