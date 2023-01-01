Rangers recruitment duo Ross Wilson and John Park watched Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson in action last week as the Gers eye a bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

New Rangers boss Michael Beale is expected to be backed in the transfer window this month and Sanderson is of interest.

The defender, who can operate as either a centre-back or a right-back, is currently on loan at Birmingham from Premier League side Wolves.

In a sign of the seriousness Rangers are showing in Sanderson, Gers director of football Wilson and top scout Park watched him in action last week.

They are running the rule over swooping for Sanderson, but could have to battle Birmingham for his signature.

Blues are claimed to want to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis if they can agree a fee with Wolves for him.

Sanderson has made 24 appearances in the Championship so far this season, being booked eight times.

The defender has had a host of loan stints away from Wolves, with time spent at Cardiff City, Sunderland and QPR, in addition to Birmingham.